Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.42% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 3,075.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 261,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 253,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

FDIV opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

