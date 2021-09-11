AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of AECOM worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

