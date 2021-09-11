Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $1,545.61 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,545.61 and $11,985.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 71% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043705 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

