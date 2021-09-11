Aeternity Price Tops $0.13 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,163,260 coins and its circulating supply is 343,342,316 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

