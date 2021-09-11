Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,409. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

