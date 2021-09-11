AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 0.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.64. 4,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.5627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

