AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.64. 4,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.5627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

