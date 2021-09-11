Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Tops $10.86 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00162039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,850,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.