AI Doctor Price Down 4.2% This Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $21,828.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

