Aion Price Reaches $0.17 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $85.03 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,201.19 or 1.00004986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00873270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00425530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00316084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,684,060 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

