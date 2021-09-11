Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Sells 7,023 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

TSE AC traded down C$0.49 on Friday, reaching C$23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,275. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.88.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.