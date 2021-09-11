Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,483.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

