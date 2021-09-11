Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 619,737 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.43% of Alaska Air Group worth $108,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.09. 2,097,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

