Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

