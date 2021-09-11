Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.46 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

