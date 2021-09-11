Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 15,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

