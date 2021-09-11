Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.06 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,344 shares of company stock valued at $119,886,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

