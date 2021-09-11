Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,700 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE AA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.