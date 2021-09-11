Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 87.24 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.29 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.29% -44.33%

Summary

Alector beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

