Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Down 0.4%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43. 15,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

