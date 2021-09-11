Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$18.21 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

