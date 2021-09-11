Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $962.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.80 million. Align Technology posted sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $720.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.69. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $735.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

