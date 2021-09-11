All Sports (SOC) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $20.44 million and $766,884.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00161428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043662 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

