Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,537 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 3.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $106,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after buying an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 213,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,297. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

