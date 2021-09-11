ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.79% of ALLETE worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $63.99 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

