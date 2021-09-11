AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. AllSafe has a market cap of $253,639.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.