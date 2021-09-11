ALLY Hits Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ALLY has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $12,881.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

