Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Securian Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $53.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,411.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

