Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.06 and last traded at C$16.74. Approximately 59,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 115,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

ALS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.78 million and a PE ratio of -3,348.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

