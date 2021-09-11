Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) dropped 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

