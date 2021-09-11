AMATEN Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $5,596.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

