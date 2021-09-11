Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,326.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

