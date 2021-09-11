Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,326.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

