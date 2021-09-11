AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.