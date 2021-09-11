Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.