American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,132 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Gentherm worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THRM opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

