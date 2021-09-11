American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

