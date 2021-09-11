American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,376 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $158.28 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

