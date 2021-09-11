American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,495 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,618.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877,043 shares in the company, valued at $344,591,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,899,395. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

