American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 16,943 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.