American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 176,547 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

