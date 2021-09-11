American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 256,082 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.