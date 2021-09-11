American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 32,767 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 370.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in The Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 402,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,709,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.