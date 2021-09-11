American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,148 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

