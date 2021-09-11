American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Patterson Companies worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,739,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

