American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

