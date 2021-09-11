American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Core-Mark worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Core-Mark by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

