American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,242 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Pretium Resources worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $9.77 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.