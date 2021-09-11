American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.