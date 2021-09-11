American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,901 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

