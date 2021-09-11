American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,563 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

